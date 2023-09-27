Assam’s Manas National Park to reopen on Oct 1

Guwahati, Sep 27 (IANS) The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Baksa district will reopen to visitors on October 1, as per an official notification on Wednesday.

Due to the rainy season, the world heritage site has been closed since June 5.

The Bahbari range will host a unique event to commemorate the park's reopening.

Royal Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, greater one-horned rhinos, clouded leopards, Gangetic dolphins, red pandas, golden langurs, pygmy hogs, Assam roofed-top turtles, and hispid hares are also well-known residents of the park. In the park, 450 different bird species have been documented.

