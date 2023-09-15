Assam Police seize narcotics worth Rs 1.5 cr

Guwahati, September 15 (IANS) The Assam Police have seized narcotic substances valued at around Rs 1.5 crore in Karimganj district that were coming from Mizoram, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police in Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das told IANS: “We intercepted a vehicle on Thursday night at Kandigram area adjacent to Badarpur town. The drug peddlers were bringing four packets of Yaba tablets in the vehicle. The consignment was coming from Mizoram and the vehicle also had the registration of the neighbouring state.”

The police recovered a total of 40,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle.

Two persons, including the driver of the vehicle, were arrested. They were identified as Sanjay Suklabaidya and Kamrul Islam.

They are both residents of Assam.

“The international market value of seized drugs is around Rs. 1.5 crore,” Das mentioned.

According to the police, the consignment was likely to be sent to some place near the Assam-Tripura border.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

