Assam Police seize huge haul of cannabis at Meghalaya border

Guwahati, Oct 5 (IANS) Assam Police seized a huge cache of cannabis in the state's Cachar district on Thursday, officials said.

The Cachar police conducted a special operation in the Kalain area at the Assam-Meghalaya border in response to a tip-off and intercepted a truck, travelling from Tripura to Meghalaya via Assam, in the Kalain neighborhood.

On searching it, police found 1,705 kg of cannabis on the vehicle with a market value of around Rs 6 crore.

Talking to IANS, Superintendent of Police, Cachar, Numal Mahatta: "We had information about the movement of the vehicle illegally carrying a huge cache of cannabis. We chased the vehicle, and it was stopped near the Assam-Meghalaya border. However, the driver of the vehicle fled away in the dense forest at the interstate border."

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the driver. "The operation is underway. We believe that the driver has been hiding somewhere in the forest. We are hopeful that he will be arrested," the SP added.

