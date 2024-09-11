Assam online trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah's brother-in-law arrested

Guwahati, Sep 11 (IANS) The brother-in-law of Assamese actress Sumi Borah -- whose name has surfaced in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam -- was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The arrested individual -- Amlan Borah -- is the brother of Sumi Borah's husband, Tarkik Borah.

According to an official, Amlan Borah was arrested from Muzaffarpur district in Bihar following a joint operation by Assam Police and Bihar Police.

"Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah's families came under police scanner after the huge online trading scam surfaced. Police have been keeping a close watch on many individuals. Amlan Borah was also on the run for the last few days, however, police could find his information by tracking different mobile numbers. With the help of Bihar Police, he was arrested," the official added.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, Sumi Borah and her husband might surrender themselves to the police very soon. They are in touch with the CID of Assam Police. But, there was no official comment from the police on the possibility of the surrender of the actress.

Notably, an online trading scam worth Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam after a kingpin, Bishal Phukan, was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

However, one of the key persons in Phukan's network -- actress-cum-choreographer Sumi Borah -- is still at large. It is being suspected that she has fled to Nepal.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the controversial actress and her husband, Tarkik Borah. Both, however, have so far managed to evade arrest.

Sumi Borah married photographer Tarkik Borah last year in a destination wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur city.

People from the Assamese movie industry were flown to Udaipur and the expenses were taken care of by Bishal Phukan. He reportedly spent around Rs 5 crore on the extravagant wedding.

