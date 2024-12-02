Assam has more than 80 pc tap connections: CM Sarma

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that more than 80 per cent of households in Assam are provided with tap water connection under the Har Ghar Jal initiative of the Central government.

Sarma met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil at his office chamber at Shram Shakti Bhawan in the national capital today.

The Chief Minister apprised Union Minister Patil about the significant strides made by the state in implementing the Prime Minister's vision of Har Ghar Jal with more than 80 per cent tap water connections.

Discussing the roadmap ahead for the scheme, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to assist the state to take the Har Ghar Jal initiative further and to ensure its saturation.

The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that his Ministry would fully assist Assam in achieving saturation point under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, Chief Secretary, Assam, Ravi Kota and senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti were present during the discussions.

Har Ghar Jal (water to every household) is a scheme initiated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019 with the aim to provide 55 litres of tap water to every rural household per capita per day regularly on a long term basis by 2024.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, “Assam is vigorously implementing Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Har Ghar Jal and we have so far achieved over 80 per cent of our tap water connection target.”

“To take the Jal Jeevan initiative further & ensure its saturation in the State, I held a meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil ji today and discussed the roadmap ahead for the project,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various development issues with him.

