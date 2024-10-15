Assam govt to spend Rs 12 crore on Nabagraha temple

Guwahati, Oct 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the Nabagraha temple in Guwahati will witness a major transformation with the state government planning to spend more than Rs 12 crores in upgrading the existing structures of the temple.

Known as Nabagraha Devalaya, one of the most revered temples in the city generally attracts a good number of devotees every day.

Sarma asserted that the amenities will be developed so that the devotees will experience better convenience while visiting the holy place. He also mentioned that the true character of the temple will be more properly maintained through the transformation plan.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “The Nabagraha Devalaya in Guwahati is all set for a transformation with a ₹12+cr plan to upgrade existing facilities and develop new ones. Amenities will be developed to ensure convenience for the devotees and to maintain the true character of the holy place.”

The state government has been emphasising the transformation plans of temples.

The 18th-century Rudreswar temple of Lord Shiva in Guwahati will be converted into a heritage centre that will boost tourism, Sarma had said earlier.

He said that the Rudreswar Devalaya, built in 1749, is dedicated to Mahadev. Built by Ahom king Pramatta Singha in memory of his father Rudra Singha, it has a rich architectural heritage.

He mentioned that the comprehensive restoration plan led by the Directorate of Archaeology aims to transform the site into a centre for heritage tourism. The state government has fixed a budget of Rs. 2.33 crore which includes the reconstruction of boundary walls, gates, and new signage. Moreover, public amenities, seating, drainage, and landscaping will be developed.

Meanwhile, for documentation and conservation, 3D laser scanning and full-site

documentation will be done along with the restoration of ancient brick structures and ramparts using traditional techniques.

Additionally, chemical cleaning, pathway reconstruction, and replacement of wooden elements will also be carried out in the temple site, the Chief Minister mentioned.

Notably, the state government has undertaken the construction of a ropeway at the Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarma earlier claimed that his administration is striving toward a "new horizon” for the Kamakhya temple where a large number of devotees across the world visit this place.

An extensive study has already been conducted by the state government to run the ropeway service from Kamakhya railway station to the temple.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.