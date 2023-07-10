Assam: Drugs valued at Rs 1 crore seized, two arrested

Guwahati, July 10 (IANS): Assam police on Monday seized around 1 kg of narcotic substances in Barpeta district.

“Based on a secret tip-off, a special police team conducted an operation on Sunday night in Howly area of the district and seized brown sugar weighing 939.88 gm, a police official said.

The accused have been identified as Afaz Ali, a resident of Howly and Ramesh Ch Biswas who hails from Garemari pathar area.

Police said that the drugs were kept hidden in 23 soap boxes and Rs. 2,86,700 cash was also recovered from the accused.

“The market value of the seized drugs is around 1 crore,” the officer added.

He said that further investigation in the matter is underway.

