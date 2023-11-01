Assam DGP urges TV channels not to give platform to militant outfits

Guwahati, Nov 1 (IANS) Assam Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh has asked private TV channels in the state not to give platform to militant outfits citing a letter from the Central government.

In a post on X, the DGP said: “Television channels are advised to refrain from giving any platform to reports/references about and views/agenda of persons of such background including those against whom there are charges of serious crimes/terrorism and belonging to organizations which have been proscribed by law, having regard to the reasonable restrictions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and mentioned under sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the CTN Act.”

The first schedule of Section 35 of the UAP Act 1967, which lists identified terrorist organizations, was also appended by the DGP. Up to 44 prohibited groups, including the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland from Assam, are listed on the list as declared terrorist organisations.

