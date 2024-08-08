Assam Cong leader seeks court’s intervention to suspend mandatory installation of prepaid power meters

Guwahati, Aug 8 (IANS) Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court seeking a roll back of the decision of making smart electricity prepaid meters mandatory for consumers.

Saikia argued that this would impose a financial burden on the poor as it would force people to pay for their electricity consumption in advance.

He told IANS on Thursday, “The mandatory shift to smart prepaid meters will lead to the unemployment of many meter readers and billing staff employed by distribution companies (Discoms). This mass unemployment will have severe socio-economic repercussions, especially in a state already grappling with high unemployment rates.”

The Congress leader also mentioned that the consumers have been facing significant challenges with the accuracy and reliability of smart meters.

Instances of erratic billing and technical glitches in other states where such meters have been implemented highlight the potential for widespread inconvenience and financial loss for consumers in Assam.

“There have been protests among all sections of people highlighting that postpaid meters had lower fees and monthly bills,” he added.

Saikia claimed that the provisions of the notification mandating compulsory installation of smart prepayment meters, was in conflict with the Constitution of India.

“The manner in which the scheme is being implemented suffers from gross illegality, high handedness, misrepresentation and with malafide intention only to secure and protect the revenue of the Discoms, whether private or state,” he said.

The Opposition leader also cited an example of a verdict of Calcutta High Court mentioning that “the right to electricity is also a Right to Life and Liberty in terms of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

Saikia urged before the court to suspend the mandatory implementation of smart prepaid electricity meters in Assam until a comprehensive review and consultation process is conducted with all stakeholders, including consumer bodies.

He has also requested that consumers retain the right to choose between prepaid and post-paid meters, as provided under Section 47(5) of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.