Assam CM slams Congress over temple desecration row, alleges 'cheap thinking'

Guwahati, June 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of promoting “cheap thinking” in response to an alleged incident of temple desecration in the state’s Dhubri district.

Sarma claimed that beef was deliberately thrown into a Hanuman temple in Dhubri, saying that those arrested in connection with the incident belong to the minority community. “Look at the cheap thinking of Congress. Beef was thrown in the Hanuman temple of Assam. The culprits are from the minority community, but Congress is blaming Hindus. This is the politics of Congress,” Sarma alleged.

The Chief Minister further accused Congress of perpetuating “appeasement politics” and questioned the logic behind suggesting that a Hindu individual could have been responsible for the desecration. “Just imagine how narrow-minded one must be to believe a Hindu would desecrate a temple with beef,” he said. “If anyone wants to file such a complaint, the first question should be: what proof do you have?”

Sarma maintained that in previous incidents of a similar nature, including the current one in Dhubri, those apprehended have predominantly been from the minority community. However, he was quick to clarify that these actions were carried out by “a few miscreants” and do not represent the broader community. “It’s important to note that most people from the minority community condemn such acts,” he added.

“Not everyone is involved. But yes, there are a few who engage in this kind of mischief.” The Chief Minister also urged political leaders and critics to refrain from making public accusations without substantiating their claims. “Those accusing Hindus must come forward with evidence. Such statements, without proof, only serve to malign an entire community,” he said.

The incident has intensified political tensions in Assam, with the Congress party questioning the state government's narrative and warning against communalising the issue. The government, meanwhile, has said the case is being investigated based on factual evidence, not political pressure.

As the probe continues, the controversy underscores the ongoing and often volatile intersection of religion and politics in Assam’s complex socio-political fabric. Notably, in the aftermath of recent communal unrest in Dhubri town following the recovery of a suspected cattle head near the Hanuman Mandir in Ward No. 3, police have arrested 50 individuals so far.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.