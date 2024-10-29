Assam CM reviews preparedness for celebration of classical language

Guwahati, Oct 29 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming observation of Language Pride Week (Bhasha Gaurav Saptah) to celebrate the classical language status of Assamese awarded by the central government.

Between November 3 and 9, there will be a statewide celebration for the coveted tag of Assamese language.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote: “Today, I chaired a meeting on the upcoming #BhashaGauravSaptah that will be observed from Nov 3-9. I appeal to the people of Assam, as well as our diaspora to join us in celebrating the classical language status of Assamese and the vibrant linguistic diversity of the State.”

Earlier the Chief Minister said, “All colleges, schools and public offices will join this program that will commence by expressing our collective gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and to our litterateurs, who have contributed to the growth and preservation of the Assamese language.”

CM Sarma asserted that many facts about the 2000-year-old Assamese language will be unfurled during the celebration.

He mentioned: “Assamese is over 2000 years old, facts such as these need to be reinforced during Bhasha Gaurav Saptah. Along with other online and offline activities in schools, colleges and public offices, we will also release a booklet explaining the importance of Classical Language.”

Sarma earlier sought cooperation from all sections of the people of the state to make the celebration of the ‘Bhasa Gourav Saptah’ a grand success.

To recall, Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit, and Assamese are the five additional languages that were acknowledged as classical languages on 3rd October in a Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Oriya have previously achieved the coveted title, bringing the total number of classical Indian languages to eleven.

The creation of a Center of Excellence for the study of the language, funds for Professional Chairs at Central institutions, and worldwide awards for notable contributors are just a few of the major advantages that come with being designated as a classical language.

