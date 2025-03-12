Assam CM meets EU Ambassador to India, discusses opportunities for collaboration

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met European Union Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin at the latter's official residence in the national capital.

During the interaction, Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the EU Ambassador to India, Delphin and through him to other Heads of the Mission of Member countries for extending their support to the recently concluded Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister and the EU Ambassador had a fruitful and meaningful discussion on opportunities for collaboration on clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and the aromatics and fragrances industry.

According to a statement, the top diplomat told the Chief Minister that the European Union is exploring the possibility of opening an EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati. While welcoming the development, Sarma assured the Assam Government’s full support to it under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Sarma posted, “Today in New Delhi, I conveyed my deepest gratitude to @EUAmbIndia H.E Herve Delphin and also through him, to the other Heads of the Mission of Member countries for their support at #AdvantageAssam2. Had a good discussion on opportunities for collaboration on clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and in the aromatics and fragrances industry.” “Glad to learn that the EU is also exploring the possibility of opening an EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati. Assam will fully support it under the guidance of the Union government’s external affairs ministry,” he added.

The recently held investment summit -- Advantage Assam 2.0, attracted investments worth at least Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

“Sectors like hydrocarbons, which is our forte, and mines and minerals have attracted the most investment. We are now focusing on making Assam a developed industrial state like it was in 1947. Assam was the first industrial state of the country,” Sarma earlier said.

According to him, the success of the summit highlights Assam's growing potential as an investment hub. “With its abundant natural resources, strategic geographic location, and progressive policies, the state has been steadily working towards establishing itself as a key player in India's industrial landscape. The massive investment influx is expected to boost employment opportunities, infrastructure development, and overall economic growth in the region,” Sarma stated.

