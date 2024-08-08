Assam CM condoles Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's demise

Guwahati, Aug 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday condoled the demise of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and described him as a stalwart in public service.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of the former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. A stalwart in public service, his extensive experience of over 5 decades as an MLA, Minister and later as Chief Minister has left an indelible mark."

"His simplicity, rich contributions to Bengali literature and commitment to community service were noteworthy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added in his post.

Bhattacharjee, 80 passed away this morning at his residence in Kolkata.

Bhattacharjee's daughter Suchetana Bhattacharjee has confirmed the demise of her father and said that he started falling sick after having breakfast, shortly after which he passed away. Besides his daughter, he is survived by his wife Mira Bhattacharjee.

For the last couple of years, he has been suffering from several physical ailments especially because of his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) problems for which he had to be hospitalised several times.

The mortal remains of Bhattacharjee will be donated to a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on Friday, as per his last wish.

CPI(M) Politburo member and former minister in the previous Left Front regime, Surjya Kanta Mishra, told media persons that the former Chief Minister had pledged his body to medical students' research work.

"His body will be preserved on Thursday. On Friday morning his body will be taken to CPI(M) state headquarters and kept there for some time for people to pay homage. Apart from that several party leaders including Politburo members will be coming to pay their tributes. Thereafter his body will be donated at any state-run medical college and hospital, which will be decided after consulting with the state health department," Mishra said.

