Assam: Cattle smuggling attempt foiled, 1 held

Guwahati, Oct 19 (IANS) At least 32 cattle heads were seized from three vehicles in Assam's Nagaon district which were supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh, officials said.

The police arrested one person on the charges of cattle theft.

According to police, a police operation against livestock smuggling was conducted in Nagaon's Kaliabor by a team under the command of Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rupjyoti Dutta.

A senior police officer said, "The police team recovered 32 stolen cattle heads from three vehicles. The primary suspect has been taken into custody, along with three vehicles."

The police claimed that the cattle heads were supposed to be smuggled in Bangladesh using the Assam-Meghalaya route.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.