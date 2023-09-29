Asian Games: Palak clinch gold, Esha Singh bags silver in women's 10m Air Pistol

Hangzhou, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian shooters Palak and Esha Singh won the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the women's 10m air pistol individual event at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday.

The 17-year-old Palak set a new Asian Games record winning score of 241.2, while Esha, who is 18 years old, achieved a score of 239.7.

Earlier in the day, the pair was part of the women's 10m air pistol team that secured a silver medal.

This was Esha's fourth medal at the continental event as she claimed a silver medal in the women's individual 25m pistol event. Additionally, she joined forces with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to clinch the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event.

