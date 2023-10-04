Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain bags silver in women’s 75kg boxing

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (IANs) The reigning world champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain bagged a silver medal in the women's 75kg final at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Indian failed to win the Asian Games title on her debut after losing 5:0 unanimous loss against China's Li Qian in the final.

The Tokyo Olympics 69kg bronze medallist moved to the 75kg category after her pet event was scrapped from the Olympics.

Lovlina, who had secured an Olympic quota on Tuesday, won her quarterfinal against Suyeon Seong of Korea and semifinal against Maneekon Baison of Thailand bouts by unanimous decisions.

Her silver is India's fifth boxing medal at Hangzhou. Earleir, Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Narender Berwal and Parveen Hooda bagged bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

