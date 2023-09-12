Asia Cup: Spin-web woven by Wellalage, Asalanka, Theekshana restricts India to 213 against Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sep 12 (IANS) After a half-hour delay due to rain, Sri Lanka took the last wicket of Axar Patel as they restricted India to 213 all out after 49.1 overs at the R, Premadasa Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka spin trio of Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka, and Maheesh Theekshana took all the 10 wickets as for the first time India has been on the receiving end of that. Also the 14th match in a row that Sri Lanka has bowled out their opposition in ODIs.

After a jubilant display of batting against Pakistan, India fell prey to the Sri Lankan spinner's web. After a solid start by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who raised 80 runs for the first wicket, Wellalage struck thrice in each of his first three overs.

However, Rohit Sharma scored his second half-century in two consecutive matches. He also reached the landmark of 10,000 runs and became the second fastest in the world after Virat Kohli to do so.

The 20-year-old went on to achieve his best figures of 5 for 40, while Asalanka grabbed 4 for 19, as the Indians made a hash of a superb start. The last wicket of Axar Patel fell to Theekshana, who got his first wicket of the night.

India too has spinners, Kuldeep Yadav, got a 5-wicket haul in the match against Pakistan, partnering with Ravindra Jadeja, so it won’t be easy for the Sri Lankan batters to reach the target.

Sri Lanka need 214 runs in 50 overs to win the match.

Brief scores:

India 213 all out in 49.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 53, K.L. Rahul 39; Dunith Wellalage 5-40, Charith Asalanka 4-18) against Sri Lanka.

