Ashutosh Rana shares a lesser known fact about Lord Ram and Lankesh

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Rana, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his theatre play, ‘Humaare Ram’, has shared a lesser known incident from the Hindu epic of Ramayana.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and narrated the story of how lord Ram invited Ravan to establish the Shiva Linga on the banks of Rameshwaram.

He told IANS, “Ramcharitmanas is such a book that millions of people have read. But even after this, there are many such incidents, there are many such chapters, about which there is little discussion. So, we have tried to show such chapters as well. You will get to see a perspective here that Shurpanakha's husband was Vidyutjiv, who was killed by Ravan”.

The actor essays the role of Lankesh in ‘Humaare Ram’, and has also written a book titled ‘Ramrajya’.

He further mentioned, “So, we only saw that character of Shurpanakha, that she goes to lord Ram, and she has her own proposal, and under that proposal, we only saw that. But what is the motivation behind that? Very few people know that to establish the Shiva Linga of Mahadev, on the banks of Rameshwaram, Ravan was called by lord Ram. Whereas, the two were going to destroy each other. They were going to kill each other. But, when you say that whenever someone comes in contact with the Maryada Purshottam, then he becomes respected. This is the nature of Ram”.

Earlier, Ashutosh Rana, who is an NSD graduate, said that he considers theatre to be ingrained in his DNA, and incorporates his learnings from theatre into his work in cinema.

He told IANS, “I am from the theater. So, I started working after learning, and there are some people who learn while working. Learning is important. If the quality of learning is exceptional, then you can trust that your performance will have an impact on the audience because the character is of the actor until the audience sees it”.

“But when the audience sees it, then the character is neither of the writer, actor, or director. The character is of the audience”, he added.

