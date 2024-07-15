Ashok Leyland bags order for 2,104 buses from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, on Monday, said it has bagged the single-largest, fully-built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for 2,104 units of its Viking passenger bus.

The buses will be fully compliant with the latest Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) standards, featuring ‘AIS 153’ compliant body, ‘iGEN6 BS VI OBD II’ technology with 197 HP H-Series engine, and rear air suspension, the company said in a statement.

The buses will be manufactured at Ashok Leyland’s bus body plants with state-of-the-art technology and will offer enhanced safety, improved comfort and a lower total cost of ownership for MSRTC.

MSRTC is one of the largest state transport undertakings in the country with over 15,000 buses.

“This new order underscores our dedication to producing highly efficient and technologically advanced products, driving the growth of public transportation in the country,” said Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland is among the top five largest manufacturers of buses in the world and India’s largest bus manufacturer.

The recent order further consolidates Ashok Leyland’s position in the Indian and the global bus market, said the company.

“We are proud to offer MSRTC and the people of Maharashtra a modern fleet that ensures superior comfort and the highest standards of safety,” said Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland.

