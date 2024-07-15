MLC: Netravalkar, Head propel Washington Freedom to 8-wicket win over LA Knight Riders

Morrisville, NC, July 15 (IANS) Washington Freedom defeated Los Angeles Knight Riders by eight wickets to register their third consecutive victory of the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC) at Church Street Park on Sunday.

Washington’s Saurabh Netravalkar (4/35) and Glen Maxwell (3/15) were exceptional with the ball, ensuring the Los Angeles Knight Riders were restricted to 129/10. In the second innings, a hard-hitting knock from Travis Head (54) and a composed innings from Steven Smith (42*), helped the Washington Freedom romp home with four overs to spare.

The Washington Freedom dominated the run chase from the outset. Openers Travis Head and Steven Smith ensured an explosive powerplay, with Head clearing the ropes effortlessly. By the end of six overs, Washington Freedom were well ahead at 61/0. While Steven Smith batted cautiously, Travis Head reached his half-century in just 27 balls, including six maximums. However, Shadley Van Schalkwyk broke the 79-run partnership by dismissing Head in the ninth over.

Rachin Ravindra (11) then joined Steven Smith, who began to accelerate, adding 29 runs together. However, the pace and bounce of Spencer Johnson deceived Ravindra in the 13th over, leaving the score at 109/2. Andries Gous (15) and Smith comfortably saw the team through the remainder of the innings, finishing at 130/2 in just 16 overs.

Earlier, the LA Knight Riders’ innings began disastrously, as they found themselves at 39/4 during a tempestuous powerplay. Netravalkar struck early, removing Sunil Narine (0) and Unmukt Chand (1) in the second over. The collapse continued with Shakib Al Hasan (0) bowled by Glenn Maxwell and Jason Roy (12) dismissed by Lockie Ferguson.

Attempting to stabilise the innings, Nitish Kumar(11) and Saif Badar (35) forged a 44-run partnership. Badar counter-attacked, taking 17 runs off Netravalkar in one over, including two consecutive sixes, during his 35-run knock. However, both batters fell in quick succession.

Andre Russell looked dangerous, smashing 20 runs off just 12 deliveries before Maxwell claimed him as his third wicket of the day. The very next over saw Lockie Ferguson dismiss David Miller (1), leaving the Los Angeles Knight Riders struggling at 89/8 in 13.1 overs.

The tail-enders fought valiantly to push the score to a competitive total. Shadley van Schalkwyk remained unbeaten on 12*, while Spencer Johnson (16) and Ali Khan (11) added crucial runs before Netravalkar returned to wrap up the innings with two more wickets. The LA Knight Riders were bowled out for 129 in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores: Los Angeles Knight Riders 129/10 in 18.4 overs (Saif Badar 35, Andre Russel 20, Saurabh Netravalkar 4-35, Glenn Maxwell 3-15) lost to Washington Freedom 130/2 in 16 overs (Travis Head 54, Steven Smith 42 not out, Shadley Van Schalkwyk 1-17) by 8 wickets.

