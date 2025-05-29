Asha Negi opens up about quitting projects due to forced intimate and bold scenes

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Popular television actress Asha Negi opened up about her decision to step away from several projects where she felt intimate and bold scenes were added unnecessarily.

Speaking candidly, she highlighted the importance of comfort and consent in portraying such moments on screen, shedding light on the challenges actors face in navigating creative choices within the industry. When asked if she has ever walked away from a project due to the script or conflicts with her values, Asha confirmed that she has indeed made such decisions. She emphasized the importance of staying true to herself and only taking on roles that align with her personal beliefs and comfort level.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress told IANS, “Yes, I’ve left projects many times. Sometimes, when I feel the story lacks substance or bold scenes are added unnecessarily, I just don’t enjoy being part of it. When that happens, I prefer to let it go.”

When quizzed about whether actors perform bold scenes purely for fame or content value, Asha Negi expressed her belief that actors don’t choose such scenes simply to gain popularity. She stated, “I don’t believe actors do bold scenes for fame. And honestly, does bold content really bring fame? I don’t know. As far as I understand, you gain recognition through good stories, strong characters, and solid performances. Fame was something I thought about when I was new in the industry. Now, I focus solely on my work.”

Speaking about her career, the ‘Baarish’ actress revealed that she never really felt typecast on television. After her success in iconic shows, she took a step back from TV, appearing only in a few reality and fictional shows that didn’t quite take off.

She then shifted her focus to the OTT space, where she has been exploring a variety of roles. Asha emphasized that she consciously chooses different characters to avoid being pigeonholed, allowing her to grow and diversify as an actor.

Asha Negi recently featured in the gripping legal drama ‘Criminal Justice 4,’ which saw Pankaj Tripathi once again stepping into the role of the sharp and insightful advocate Madhav Mishra.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the new season premiered on JioHotstar on May 22.

