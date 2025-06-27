Aryan Kumar delivers remarkable performance in romantic drama 'Nafratein'

Director: Joy Bhattarcharjee. Cast: Aryan Kumar & Tanishq Rajan, Chandra Prakash Thakur, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Kartarya & Others, Ratings: 4 stars

Story

Nafratein is story of a College Going boy named Karan who is a ruthless youngster due to some past traumas. He never shies to beat anyone black and blue who questions his choices. Things take a magical turn when love strikes in his life with the entry of Ishika. However, the happiness is not long lived as she gets married to someone else. Will Karan seek revenge? Will he be able to win her or just drown in alcohol and spoil his life? The answer lies in the movie

Technical Aspect

Nafratein’s greatest strength lies in portrayal of small town charm and its simplicity with the utmost honesty. Director Joy Bhattarcharjee treatment to the subject is quite impressive and the tale feels relatable. He keeps the camerawork simple and editing taut without unnecessarily stretching the narrative.

Performances

When it comes to performances, Aryan Kumar delivers a natural and effortless performance. The actress as Ishika lights up the screen whenever she appears. Other supporting actors do well in their respective roles.

Conclusion

Overall, Nafratein is a charming addition to the small-town rom-com genre. Witty dialogues and stellar supporting performances make it an enjoyable watch for those who appreciate simple, feel-good stories.

