Arvind Swami opens up about playing Major Srinivasan in ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor Arvind Swami opened up about his portrayal of Major Srinivasan in the upcoming film “Tanvi The Great,” a role that holds deep personal significance.

Reflecting on the experience, Swami shared his gratitude for working with director Anupam Kher, praising his dedication to the project. Describing the film as a poignant journey of hope, compassion, and perseverance, Swami expressed his honor in being part of a project that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit. He also acknowledged the talented cast and the sensitive direction that brought out memorable performances.

Talking about his role, Arvind Swami shared, “It was such a pleasure to work with Anupam as a director. This subject is so close to his heart and I am glad that I could play a small part in this project. This is a film about hope, compassion, perseverance and the victory of the human spirit. It has such a talented cast with fantastic performances extracted by a director with great sensitivity and sensibilities. Honoured to have been a part of this.”

On Friday, Anupam took to Instagram to share the first-look poster of Arvind Swami as Major Srinivasan and penned a heartfelt note for the actor, calling him the ‘most dependable and trustworthy friend for life.’

The ‘Special 26’ actor wrote, “"First time I saw #ArvindSwamy in Roja and I was blown away by the young and dynamic actor’s performance. Then of course I watched him in the film Bombay. And for me, that was the arrival of a unique actor on the Indian film’s horizon. It was much later we did a film- ‘Saath Rang Ke Sapne’ I found the most dependable and trustworthy friend for life. So, there was nobody else that came to my mind when I wanted to cast an actor for the role of #MajorSrinivasan for #TanviTheGreat. #MajorSrini as he’s called in the film is powerhouse of strength, courage and bravery.”

“Arvind’s performance made me feel proud. Just like the INDIAN ARMY makes us all feel- SAFE, SECURE and DIGNIFIED. Thank you Swamy ji(as I call him) for your friendship, faith in me and your BRILLIANCE. You are not only a great actor but a great friend too. Your character of #MajorSrini will be remembered for years to come. Jai Hind!.”(sic)

The makers had earlier announced Iain Glen, Boman Irani, and Jackie Shroff joining the cast along with Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar winner M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

