Arvind SmartSpaces’ Q1 net profit drops 45 pc sequentially, revenue slips nearly 38 pc

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Real estate company Arvind SmartSpaces Limited on Monday reported a 45.04 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) drop in its net profit to Rs 11.96 crore in Q1 FY26, from Rs 21.76 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25.

Revenue from operations also slipped by 37.61 per cent, falling to Rs 101.76 crore in Q1, from Rs 163.09 crore in Q4 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income for the June quarter came in at Rs 106.39 crore, a decline of 38.91 per cent from Rs 174.14 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses also saw a decrease, falling 35.19 per cent to Rs 89.8 crore from Rs 138.55 crore in the preceding quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

Despite the sequential decline, the company delivered strong year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Arvind SmartSpaces reported a 159 per cent jump in consolidated net profit compared to Rs 4.61 crore in year-ago period (Q1 FY25).

The company’s revenue from operations for Q1 stood at Rs 101.76 crore -- marking a 36.6 per cent increase from Rs 74.47 crore in the same period previous year.

Other income increased to Rs 4.63 crore from Rs 2.74 crore a year ago. Total expenses rose to Rs 89.81 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 69.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit before tax (PBT) also more than doubled YoY to Rs 16.59 crore, from Rs 7.43 crore in Q1 FY25.

Arvind SmartSpaces operates in a single segment -- development of residential and commercial units -- and hence, does not provide separate segment reporting.

The company's paid-up equity share capital remained unchanged at Rs 45.85 crore, with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

Its basic earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs 2.44 in Q1 FY26, from Rs 0.64 in Q1 FY25, while diluted EPS increased to Rs 2.41 from Rs 0.64, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

