Arvind Kejriwal graffiti case: AAP MLAs write to EC, allege threat to Delhi CM's life

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have written to the Election Commission alleging a threat to the life of Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal after the graffiti were found inside the Metro stations.

“We are bringing to your attention a very serious threat to the life of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is also convenor of a national party namely Aam Aadmi Party. In the past also, there have been attempts to physically assault the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The current complaint is regarding the social media posts from an Instagram Handle Ankit Goel_91 who has seemingly defaced the Delhi Metro Coach with a clear message to threaten the life of Arvind Kejriwal,” read the letter.

The letter alleged that he (Ankit Goel) has also posted pictures of similar threat messages being scribbled on the Patel Nagar Metro Station. The threat messages also contain abusive language against the Chief Minister of Delhi. As we understand that CCTV cameras are installed in the Metro coaches, it's surprising that no security personnel had stopped the person from writing on the walls of the coach,” it read.

The AAP MLAs also said that in spite of these threats being in the public domain, no action has been taken to unearth the conspiracy behind these threats.

“This was clearly the responsibility of Central Government-controlled Delhi Police, however, there appears to be a deliberate plan to ignore these threats. In the past also, there have been multiple attempts to physically assault the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This social media account also carries photos of earlier attacks on the Chief Minister of Delhi,” the AAP letter said.

AAP MLAs claimed that it appears that the “Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled PMO is planning an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal”.

They alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can go to any limits in order to harm Arvind Kejriwal.

“If any harm is caused to the safety and security of Arvind Kejriwal, then only and only Narendra Modi should be held responsible for the same. We believe this matter is very serious and stern action needs to be taken up on the highest priority including immediate arrest of the said person. We also request you to direct appropriate authorities to ensure the safety and security of Arvind Kejriwal,” it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.