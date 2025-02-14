Arun Matheeswaran on Dhanush’s NEEK: Blown away by the honest portrayal of young love, friendship

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema’s highly rated directors Arun Matheeswaran, who also happened to direct the Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, says he was blown away after watching Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), a film directed by Dhanush.

Taking to X, Arun Matheeswaran wrote, “Just watched #NEEK and I'm blown away by the honest portrayal of young love and friendship! Kudos to @dhanushkraja for capturing the essence of youth so beautifully. It will resonate with anyone who's ever experienced the ups and downs of growing up. Kudos to the cast as well!!!”

Dhanush responded to Arun Matheeswaran’s compliment with a tweet of his own. He said, “Thank you so much Arun. We are so glad you liked NEEK.”

Arun Matheeswaran is not the first director to shower praise on the romantic drama that has been directed by Dhanush.

Already, several people including critically acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj too have showered praises on NEEK.

Mari Selvaraj, while complimenting Dhanush on X, had said, "Yesss! I watched #NEEK and I have to say that after a really long time I got to watch this ‘Usual Love Story’. Yet I was exhilarated by every bit of this world that Dhanush sir had created! This exhilaration will be shared by everyone who watches this film in the theatres!! Every life’s extreme happiness is through the innocence of love!! And Director @dhanushkraja sirrr has brought this emotion alive in his craft!! Congratulations to the entire team of #NEEK.”

Earlier, actor and director S J Suryah too had showered the film with praise. Soon after watching the film, S J Suryah showered both the film and its director with praise, saying the film was emotional, funny and yet unique.

The makers of the eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer have scheduled their film for release on February 21 this year. The film, which features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others, was originally scheduled to release on February 7 this year.

Directed by actor Dhanush, NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.