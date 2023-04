April 26, 2023

HYDERABAD: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition hearing in the YS Vivekananda Reddy case was postponed to Thursday The Telangana High Court stated that the hearing will be held at 3.30 pm tomorrow. The High Court stated that the hearing cannot be conducted on the petitions which were not listed for hearing today. The counsel on behalf of YS Avinash Reddy requested that the petition be heard tomorrow, to which the court agreed.