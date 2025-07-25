Army Training Command in Shimla commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas with grandeur

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Headquarters of the Army Training Command, located in the picturesque city of Shimla, is celebrating ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ with immense fervour and patriotic zeal from July 25-27, marking 26 years since the momentous victory in the Kargil War.

The commemorative events were formally inaugurated in a solemn and dignified ceremony by Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command.

A highlight of the celebrations was the felicitation ceremony for Kargil War veterans. These gallant soldiers were honoured in recognition of their valour and selfless service, inspiring the younger generation to emulate their courage and commitment.

A wide array of events and attractions were meticulously organised for the visitors, paying homage to the gallantry and sacrifice of our Armed Forces. The celebrations featured a captivating photo and video exhibition that depicted the valour, heroism and personal stories of the Kargil War heroes.

The Multi-purpose Hall at the historic Gaiety Theatre reverberated with the enchanting strains of patriotic music, which enthralled and mesmerised the audience, instilling a deep sense of pride and nationhood.

Throughout the event, impactful video clips on Kargil Vijay Diwas and Operation Sindoor were showcased, immersing attendees in the realities, challenges and triumphs of the Nation.

These presentations offered a moving tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of our soldiers, keeping the audience engaged and reflective.

Senior officials, military veterans, school and college students, NCC Cadets and a large section of the local populace attended the ceremony, demonstrating a shared respect and gratitude towards the Armed Forces.

The proceedings served as a poignant reminder of the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers, who, against all odds and in sub-zero temperatures, defended the nation’s sovereignty on the daunting heights of Kargil. Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as a testament to the unyielding spirit and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Headquarters Army Training Command reaffirms its resolve to uphold the honour, bravery, and values exemplified by the heroes of Kargil, as India observes this symbolic day with reverence and pride.

