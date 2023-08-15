Army rescues 2 ITBP personnel from forward areas of Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 14 (IANS) In a daring operation on Monday, the Indian Army rescued two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, defence sources said.

The sources said that aviators of Spear Corps of the Army responded to a distress call for medical evacuation of two ITBP personnel deployed in the remote locations in Arunachal Pradesh and saved precious lives.

Helicopters landed on an unprepared helipad next to a river bed to evacuate the ITBP personnel from the forward post.

Further details are awaited.

