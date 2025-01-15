Army has brought glory to India on global stage: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian Army on the occasion of the 77th Army Day, highlighting its "indomitable courage, valour, and selfless service" in safeguarding the nation's security and integrity.

He stressed that the armed forces have brought "glory to India on the global stage" through their exceptional commitment and professionalism.

Army Day, celebrated every year on January 15, marks the establishment of the Indian Army and symbolises India's military independence. The day commemorates the historic moment in 1949 when General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Army Chief of India, handed over command to Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, who became the first Indian Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit.

This year's celebration is themed "Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena."

In his message, Singh extended his greetings to the soldiers, officers, and their families, noting that the day offers an opportunity to honour their bravery and dedication.

"On this auspicious occasion of Army Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the brave soldiers, officers of the Indian Army, and their families. This day provides us an opportunity to salute their indomitable courage, valour, and selfless service for our security and national integrity," he stated.

He underlined the Army's vital role not only in guarding India's borders but also in contributing to disaster management, peacekeeping, and humanitarian assistance.

"The Indian Army is not only at the forefront in guarding the borders of the country but is also making unparalleled contributions in the field of disaster management, peacekeeping, and humanitarian assistance. It is a symbol of pride and confidence of every Indian," the statement read.

Acknowledging the Army's contributions to nation-building, the Defence Minister said it remains one of the most important pillars of India's security.

"The Indian Army is one of the most important pillars of national security, and its role in nation-building is incomparable. I am happy that the Indian Army is not only always ready to deal with all types of threats, traditional and indirect, but is also playing a vital role in the country's emergence as a Viksit Bharat," he noted.

Singh also praised the Army's rapid strides in adopting modern technology and promoting self-reliance in defence production.

"The Indian Army is also moving at a rapid pace in the process of change and adoption of modern technology and is promoting indigenisation by adopting the path of self-reliance. The efficiency, discipline, and patriotism of our Army have brought glory to India on the global stage. The sacrifices and services of our brave soldiers can never be forgotten. The people of the country are grateful to them," he said.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, Singh expressed the nation's gratitude.

"On this day, we also pay tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the country. Their courage and dedication have made our future secure. I salute the Indian Army, a symbol of unity, courage, and devotion to duty," he concluded.

