Army camp hit by cloudburst at Harshil, but rescue mission unshaken; PM promises all help

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) A mudslide and a cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday has reportedly killed at least four people and several others are feared missing. PM Modi via a post on X, expressed sympathy and condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarakhand.

"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," the PM said on X.

Videos shared on social media platforms reveal the devastation, with many houses seen being swept away by raging waters.

According to a statement from Brigadier Mandeep Dhillon, Brigade Commander, "The landslide occurred around 1:45 P.M. near Dharali village, just 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harshil. Within ten minutes of the incident, the Army mobilised 150 personnel to the disaster site with specialised medical and rescue equipment along with doctors who are engaged in rescue operations."

The Army officer also added that, "Till now, the Indian Army has rescued 20 people and those injured are being treated. Subsequently, another mudslide and cloudburst hit the Army camp in Harshil. Despite this, the Army is steadfast in its resolve to assist the local populace and are carrying out rescue operations.”

The Indian Army was first to respond and mobilised nearly 150 personnel to the disaster site. The landslide occurred around 1:45 P.M. near Dharali village, just 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harshil.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.