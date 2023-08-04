Armaan Malik’s 'Sleepless Nights' is a warm fuzzy song about talking all night long

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Naina’, ‘Besabriyaan’ and several others, has released his new English single titled 'Sleepless Nights', a feel-good pop song, which celebrates the feeling of being in love, talking to the love interest all night long with no regrets of losing sleep the next day.

The song has been shot at minimal locations in London but manages to weave a compelling story in its music video which features Armaan as one half of the couple in love. The video resembles the tone and the texture of polaroid pictures. The DI makes the video a soothing watch with warm colours and subdued cool colours filling up the frame.

Speaking about this song, Armaan said, “Doing nothing with someone you love is better than doing anything with anybody. My new record ‘Sleepless Nights’ is a pop song that portrays the overwhelming emotion of being deeply in love with someone. It’s being in a relationship that gives you all the fuzzies and that no matter how mundane the day is, having your partner by your side makes it the most fun day in the world”.

‘Sleepless Nights’ is preceded by the release of Armaan’s international chart-topping English track ‘You’ which garnered over 50 million streams across streaming platforms and put him on the global map as he bagged the ‘Best India Act’ at MTV Europe Music Awards last year for this song. Armaan also won the MTV EMA in the same category for his debut English song ‘Control’ in 2020.

“Sonically ‘Sleepless Nights’ is an out and out Pop record embellished with a few vocal-synth elements that elevate the post chorus drops and give it that dancey feel. I also love adding Indian touches to my songs and that’s evident with the surprise ‘aakaars’ that appear during the drop melody”, he added.

From his collaboration with English pop icon, Ed Sheeran on ‘2Step’ to working with global K-pop stars Eric Nam and TRI.BE on his songs ‘Echo’ and ‘Memu Aagamu’ for Coke, Armaan is making his presence felt at the global canvas with his music.

Sung by Armaan Malik, 'Sleepless Nights' is available on Armaan's Official YouTube channel and all other popular streaming platforms.

