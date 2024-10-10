Armaan Malik gets nominated for third time to MTV Europe Music Awards

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, has been nominated for the upcoming edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) in the category of Best India Act for his single ‘Always’ which features British singer-songwriter, Calum Scott.

Reacting to the news, Armaan said, “I'm beyond ecstatic to be nominated once again for the MTV EMA’s 'Best India Act.' Having won this honour twice before, this third nomination feels especially meaningful. As an Indian artiste, representing my country on such a prestigious global stage is both humbling and surreal. There are so many incredible artists alongside me, and I wish everyone the best of luck! Now, it’s over to the fans and the MTV EMA voters”.

This marks the third time that Malik has been nominated for this award in the past 4 years. Earlier, he won the MTV Europe Music Award for ‘Best India Act’ in 2020 for his debut English single ‘Control’ and in 2022 for his English single ‘You’.

Meanwhile, ‘Always’ showcases Armaan’s versatility and ability to seamlessly blend different musical styles, further solidifying his position as a global music sensation. Additionally, the singer has also officially submitted the track for Grammy consideration in three categories of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Earlier this year, Armaan released his single ‘Tera Main Intezaar’ which was bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa. The song explores the pain of longing for a lover's return, capturing the emotions of separation and the desire for reunion.

The song harps mainly on an acoustic guitar and piano as it captures the profound emptiness and pain experienced during moments of heartbreak and separation from a lover. The track further builds into a powerful orchestral rock soundscape as it progresses. The vocals take centre stage, transitioning from tender, soft textures to bold, high notes, guiding listeners through an emotional journey.

