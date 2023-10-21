Armaan Malik calls second LP ‘Only Just Begun’, his ‘musical rebirth’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Singer-composer Armaan Malik, who has garnered immense global acclaim with his musical breakthrough, has shared an exciting new update with his fans, officially announcing his second album ‘Only Just Begun’ which he called his "musical rebirth".

This release marks the singer's first new musical outing since his 2014 debut album 'Armaan'.

Announcing the album, the 'Zehar' singer said: "I am proud to announce 'Only Just Begun', my sophomore album. It's more than just a collection of eight songs; it's a piece of my heart and soul."

Detailing the LP, he said: "This project is extremely special because it's my first full-length studio album after a whole nine years and I've poured my experiences, emotions, and creativity all into it. For my fans - expect a musical journey filled with diversity, evolution, and a fresh perspective. It's a reflection of who I am today and an exciting new chapter in my musical career. It’s my musical rebirth."

"The album has already had two lead singles out – 'Sun Maahi' and 'Kasam Se', and both have done incredibly well. I look forward to dropping the entire album on October 26. Subsequent to that, there will be lots of new content and visual pieces that will go live to enhance the overall album experience for all my fans".

His second full-length studio album’s tracklist constitutes the following songs: 'Only Just Begun,' 'Mere Khayaalon Mein,' 'Kasam Se,' 'Humnawa,' 'Door Chalein Kahin,' 'Marne Se Pehle,' 'Sun Maahi,' and 'TMMT - Tu Meri Mai Tera.'

The album is composed by Armaan who in addition has also co-produced the album alongside various other creative heads who have added their own inputs.

The release of 'Only Just Begun' is slated for October 26, 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.