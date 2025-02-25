Arjun Kapoor on recreating old songs and the real meaning of 'creativity

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor opened up about using the remix of the popular track "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" in his recently released drama, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi".

He was asked during an exclusive interaction with IANS, "How do you respond to the mixed reactions to the re-created songs?"

To this, Arjun Kapoor replied, "I think when it comes to films, stories, or songs, creativity cannot be defined by a single thing. If you look at the album of our film (Mere Husband Ki Biwi), you will find that not all tracks are remixes. This suited our storytelling, if you watch the video (Gori Hai Kalaiyan), we have shown the story of our movie through the video - A man who is stuck between two girls and they are fighting for his affection. So I feel as long as you are using it in a good context it is fine. If you do it without any logic and it does not connect with the film then the criticism is valid. There are so many people who must have listened to Gori Hai Kalaiyan, but would not know where the song is from, we have used it with genuineness towards our film. The movie has four other songs that are original.

He added, "I do not believe there is no originality; it was a memorable song and we used it well creatively. We have tried to use the song nicely; the song fits well in the film. So I would say, in that context, we have been creative in using a song that already exists in a very honest way in our film. We have not only picked up a blockbuster, but we have picked a song that also fits the meter of our film.

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" was released in cinema halls on February 21, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.