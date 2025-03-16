Arjun Kapoor channels his inner child in snow-clad selfies

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor treated the netizens with a glimpse of his snowy vacation. Channeling his inner child, the '2 States' actor was seen making funny faces amidst snow wearing a Prada puffer jacket.

Arjun wrote on his IG, "Woke up on Sunday & realised it was a Snowday !!! Felt like a child happy & excited walking in the snow so took selfies for memories… then decided these are sweet enough & worth sharing…"

The video had the track "Falak Tak Chal Saath Mere" from "Tashan" in the backdrop.

Talking about the song, he shared, "Also song is fully out of context but I love it…"

On the work front, Arjun's last release "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" failed to impress the audience.

During a recent conversation with IANS, the 'Mubarakan' actor talked about using the remix of the popular track "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" from the 1990 drama "Aaj Ka Arjun" in the film.

Arjun revealed, "It was a memorable song and we used it well creatively. We have tried to use the song nicely; the song fits well in the film. So I would say, in that context, we have been creative in using a song that already exists in a very honest way in our film. We have not only picked up a blockbuster, but we have picked a song that also fits the meter of our film."

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" was released in cinema halls on February 21, 2025.

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" also features Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in important roles, along with others.

Talking about the crew, Manoj Kumar Khatoi has looked after the camera work, whereas Ninad Khanolkar has headed the editing department.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.