Arivu launches 12-track album 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01' after 5-yr hiatus

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) After a five-year hiatus, Tamil hip-hop and folk-pop sensation Arivu has made a triumphant return with a 12-track album titled 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01'.

Known for his groundbreaking single 'Enjoy Enjaami', Arivu's new album is poised to redefine the landscape of South Indian music.

Expressing his excitement, Arivu shared: "I am beyond excited to return with an album after five long years. This album is filled with fun, love, and swag, all carrying a beautiful message."

"For the first time, I have experimented with many themes and soundscapes close to my heart. It’s going to be a multi-genre experience with diverse influences ranging from drill rap to the most heart-melting melodies. I can’t wait for it to release, and can't wait to perform it live," he added.

'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01' blends pop, R&B, EDM, drill, romance, and emancipation, all while maintaining Arivu's signature hard-hitting songwriting.

The album features collaborations such as 'Rasaathi' with Punjabi talent Rashmeet Kaur and 'Sarbaaga' featuring Ambassa bandmates Gaana Balachandar and Chellamuthu, showcasing an unexpected and refreshing side of Arivu’s music.

Fans will also be thrilled by tracks like 'Thodadha' and 'Kangaani', which stay true to Arivu’s impactful lyrical style.

The album explores the romantic side of Arivu with songs such as 'Maala' and 'Diamond Baby', adding a new dimension to his artistry.

From hard-hitting lyrics to soulful melodies, this album captures the essence of Arivu’s artistry and his ability to connect deeply with his audience, delivering an eclectic mix of genres and emotions.

Arivu is known for giving lyrics to tracks like ‘Urimayai Meetpom’, ‘Maathiya Seraiyile’, ‘Patta Patti’, ‘Single Pasanga’, ‘Veedhikor Jaadhi’, ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘Mavane’, ‘Theengu Thaakka’, ‘Ratatapata’, ‘Orey Naan Orey Nee’, ‘A for Annaatthe’, ‘Voice of Unity’, ‘Inky Pinky Ponky’, ‘Manna Maamanna’, ‘Kanne Yen Kaniyee’, and ‘Vandha Mala’, among others.

