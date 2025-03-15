Arijit Singh joins Martin Garrix on stage to perform 'Angels for Each Other'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Dutch DJ and record producer Martin Garrix sent shockwaves through Mumbai during the world's biggest Holi celebration.

A sea of 45000 ecstatic fans flooded D.Y. Patil Stadium as Garrix delivered a phenomenal performance on the biggest chart-destroyers, including "Animals", "High On Life’", "Summer Days", "Follow" and "In The Name Of Love".

However, the biggest surprise of the night was when Arijit Singh joined Garrix on stage for a breathtaking finale, performing their latest collaboration, "Angels for Each Other". The crowd erupted in cheers, singing along as fireworks illuminated the sky in a dazzling display.

As the last note faded, Garrix and Arijit embraced, sealing the night with a moment of camaraderie and celebration.

Garrix even incorporated a drone light show into his concert as a fleet of over 300 drones created a mesmerising spectacle, first forming a giant heart, then transforming into angel wings as he performed "Angels for Each Other" with Arijit. The display culminated in his iconic ‘+ x’ logo, closing the night with a stunning visual finale.

Garrix was also joined on stage by his longtime collaborator Maejor, completing their dynamic duo "AREA21". Together, they delivered an electrifying performance of "Drinks Up".

Garrix couldn't contain his excitement saying, "Mumbai it will take a lot of time for me to process last night. Forever in my heart…Thank you!"

Dropping a few pictures of the memorable moments from the night, Garrix wrote on his Instagram handle, "Mumbai it will take a lot of time for me to process last night.. forever in my heart… thank you.. 🇮🇳 +x martijn."

Previously, Garrix shared a BTS clip and a photo of working with Arijit on the"Angels for Each Other" track.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Angels for Each Other w my brother @arijitsingh is out now Lets Gooooo (sic)."

