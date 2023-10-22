Ariana Grande celebrates 1 year of 'blondieversary' with throwback picture

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is celebrating one year of being blonde. The singer, 30, marked the anniversary with a post on her Instagram Story, in which she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the October 2022 hair transformation.

“Happy (one) year blondieversary,” Grande wrote over a mid-bleach mirror selfie with foils in her hair, reports People magazine.

The ‘Positions’ songstress also adorned the post with several blonde, ponytail-wearing emojis. Elsewhere in the post, Grande tagged Francesco De Chiara, the London-based hair colorist who first lightened her hair last fall.

He could be seen in the picture applying bleach to her then-brunette tresses. The ‘Side to Side’ singer also shared another pre-blonde throwback photo, a selfie dated October 21, 2022, which she captioned, “Before @frankhaircolour.”

As per People, Grande debuted her hair transformation in an Instagram post last year. Alongside a side-profile selfie — in which she sported her new blonde locks — the actress cheekily wrote, “new earrings.”

From her Victorious character’s cherry-red locks to her signature high pony, Grande’s hair has always been a highlight of the musician’s looks. And while her 2022 colour switch wasn’t the first time she went blonde, it was a significant change.

She adopted the honey-blonde look for her latest role — Glinda the Good Witch in ‘Wicked’. Director Jon M. Chu first announced that Grande would be stepping into the character’s iconic shoes in November 2021. She is set to star in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

