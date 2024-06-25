Arbaaz Khan returns with Season 2 of hit chat series ‘The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The multifaceted actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to return with a new season of his chat show, 'The Invincibles', which he describes as his way of “ensuring these dreams are never forgotten.”

"Cinema isn't just about entertainment; it's a storyteller's dream," said Arbaaz.

The actor added: "The Invincibles is my way of ensuring these dreams are never forgotten."

The previous season featured renowned names, such as legendary screenwriter Salim Khan.

The second season will bring together icons such as David Dhawan, Shabana Azmi, Asha Parekh, Subhash Ghai, Ramesh Sippy, and Prem Chopra.

Each episode will unveil the challenges that shaped these legends of the movie industry.

Arbaaz added: "This season is a celebration of their passion, their talent, and the sheer magic they created on screen. It's a conversation with the artists who continue to inspire generations of storytellers and hear all about how they did what they did.”

The new edition airs on Bollywood Bubble.

Talking about Arbaaz, his latest production includes the legal drama 'Patna Shuklla' directed by Vivek Budakoti. It stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, and Jatin Goswami.

Arbaaz was also seen in the action thriller series 'Tanaav', directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn.

The series also stars Manav Vij, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa, and Zarina Wahab.

'Tanaav' is a remake of the Israeli TV show 'Fauda', starring Tsahi Halevi. The first instalment talks about Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, Gulf money, and moderate separatists.

