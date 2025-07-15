Applications for National Startup Awards open to recognise startups driving innovation

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has opened applications for the fifth edition of the National Startup Awards (NSA), a flagship initiative under the Startup India programme.

In line with the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the goal of a five-trillion-dollar economy, Startup India supports startups through initiatives such as startup recognition, tax exemptions, regulatory ease, funding access, and capacity building, according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

“Startups applying to NSA are evaluated through a rigorous multi-stage process involving eligibility screening, sectoral shortlisting, and assessment by expert panels comprising industry leaders, investors, academicians, and government officials. DPIIT leads the execution, with active involvement from concerned ministries and departments to ensure that winners reflect national priorities and sectoral diversity,” said the ministry.

NSA covers a wide range of domains including agriculture, clean energy, fintech, aerospace, health, education, cybersecurity, and accessibility, among others. Each edition introduces new categories to align with evolving challenges and opportunities.

NSA recognition serves as a mark of national credibility, enabling winners to access partnerships, investors, policy support, global visibility, and mentoring opportunities. Several past winners have gone on to influence policy, receive major grants, and expand their footprint internationally.

Launched in 2016, Startup India has transformed India’s entrepreneurial landscape, fostering innovation and empowering youth, women, students, and first-time founders, particularly from tTier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Over 1.75 lakh startups have been recognised by DPIIT so far, representing nearly every district in India and spanning diverse sectors including agriculture, health, education, energy, and deep tech.

To celebrate and spotlight high-impact ventures, DPIIT launched the National Startup Awards in 2019. The awards recognise not just commercial success but also social impact, sustainability, and scalability. The most recent edition received over 2,300 applications, reflecting the deepening reach and growing reputation of the initiative.

—IANS

na/

