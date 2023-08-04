Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Andy Jassy bet big on generative AI

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the tech giant has been working on generative AI and other models for years. Cook said that Apple views artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as fundamental core technologies.

“And they are virtually embedded in every product that we build,” Cook told CNBC late on Thursday, as the company reported strong June quarter results, driven by stronger services sales that grew 8 per cent (year-on-year)

“On a research basis, we’ve been doing research on AI and machine learning, including generative AI, for years,” Cook was quoted as saying.

Apple does not talk much about generative AI and it was largely missing from its quarterly report too.

On the other hand, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that every single team at the company has “multiple generative AI initiatives going right now".

At the company’s Q2 earnings call, Jassy stressed just how important AI is across the company as a whole.

“They range from things that help us be more cost-effective and streamlined in how we run operations and various businesses, to the absolute heart of every customer experience in which we offer. It’s true in our Stores business, it’s true in our AWS business, it’s true in our advertising business, it’s true in all our devices,” he told the analysts late on Thursday.

“You can just imagine what we’re working on with respect to Alexa there — it’s true in our entertainment businesses, every single one. It (AI) is going to be at the heart of what we do. It’s a significant investment and focus for us,” Jassy added.

He said that Amazon could announce some generative AI-based improvements for Alexa at its upcoming devices event on September 20.

