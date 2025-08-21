Apple to open new India retail store in Bengaluru on Sep 2

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) iPhone maker Apple on Thursday announced that it will open its doors to customers at Apple Hebbal, its newest retail location in India, on September 2.

This opening marks a significant expansion for Apple in the country, offering more customers in India new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple’s exceptional service in person in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia.

This would be Apple’s third own retail store in India — after Mumbai and Delhi.

According to the company, "the barricade for Apple Hebbal was revealed this morning. Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India’s national bird and a symbol of pride - the artwork celebrates Apple’s third store in India".

“At Apple Hebbal, customers will be able to explore Apple’s complete product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members such as Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at this new store,” said the US-based tech giant.

Designed to inspire and educate, 'Today at Apple' helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further - whether in art, storytelling, productivity, or coding - through free events led by Apple Creatives, including sessions on Apple Intelligence or working smarter on Mac.

“Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download exclusive Apple Hebbal wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Bengaluru, and learn more about the upcoming store,” said the company.

Meanwhile, Apple is stepping up its manufacturing push in India, with all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the high-end Pro versions, being assembled in the country from the start. This is the first time the company will produce every new iPhone variant in India.

According to sources, Apple has spread iPhone 17 production across five local factories, two of which have just begun operations. However, the sources confirmed that the tech giant is expected to manufacture fewer units of the ‘Pro’ models.

