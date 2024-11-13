Apple announces 15 new games on Arcade gaming service

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Tech giant Apple on Wednesday announced to add 15 new games on its gaming service Apple Arcade.

The new gaming titles including Skate City: New York, Talking Tom Blast Park, FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+, Gears and Goo (Apple Vision Pro), and more, said the company.

In Talking Tom Blast Park by Outfit7, players can join Talking Tom and friends in an epic battle to save Blast Park from the mischievous Rakoonz on December 5.

“Armed with wacky blasters like the Duckinator and Power Plunger, players must blast through waves of Rakoonz and their trash to restore fun to the park,” said Apple.

FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+ by Square Enix is revived with updated graphics, and improved gameplay and voice acting for event scenes.

“The hit fourth game in the iconic FINAL FANTASY series is also the first title to introduce the Active Time Battle system that players have come to love in the franchise. The game launches on December 9,” according to the company.

According to Apple, Gears & Goo by Resolution Games, a new base-building and tower defense game, features interactive mechanics only possible in spatial computing. It will be available on Apple Arcade for Apple Vision Pro beginning January 9.

Over the coming months, the service will also release exclusive new games and award-winning titles from the App Store on Apple Arcade, said the company.

Apple Arcade is a family-friendly gaming service on the App Store. Arcade’s incredible catalog is available to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, and all 250+ games are free of ads and in-app purchases.

“Skate City: New York by Snowman and Agens is the ultimate skateboarding experience, with players navigating the iconic streets of the Big Apple and mastering hundreds of tricks in real-world locations. The game launches on January 9,” said Apple.

