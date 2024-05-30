Apollo Hospitals clocks 77 per cent jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 10 per share

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Thursday clocked a 77 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 258 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24 compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 146 crore for the same period of the previous year.

The hospital chain's revenue increased by 15 per cent to Rs 4,944 crore during the quarter from Rs 4,302 crore in the year-ago period.

Apollo Hospitals said that its board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share to the shareholders.

It has fixed August 17, 2024 as the record date for the final dividend

Apollo Hospitals has also re-appointed Dr. Prathap C. Reddy as a wholetime director designated as Executive Chairman for a period of two years.

Shares of the company were hovering at around at Rs 5,761 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

