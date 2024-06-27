'Anxiety-inducing experience': Nidhi Bhanushali on making a comeback after 5 years

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who features in the coming-of-age drama series 'Sisterhood', has shared how returning to the sets after a five-year hiatus was an anxiety-inducing experience, which was made 'super-easy' by her co-stars.

Nidhi, who is best known for playing Sonu in one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', breathes life into the character of a highly curious and opinionated Gargee in 'Sisterhood'.

"Shooting for 'Sisterhood' has been a truly unforgettable experience. Due to early call times, we used to spend most of our time together -- from workshops to meals. We practically used to go back home only to sleep. Apart from that, my morning yoga, pranayam, and ashtanga were fun for others. They used to mock me for my morning habits."

Talking about her experience of working with her co-stars Anvesha Vij, Bhagyashree Limaye, and Nitya Mathur, Nidhi said: "I learnt so much from all of them, especially the art of surrendering. Returning after a five-year hiatus was an anxiety-inducing experience, but these women made it super-easy for me. My co-stars’ support and guidance made my predetermined decision to surrender a simple one, leaving no room for regrets."

Set in an all-girls convent school S.I.S.T.R.S., the series follows the lives of four students -- Zoya, Nikita, Ann, and Gargee -- tracing their distinctive paths from childhood through adolescence and into early womanhood.

Created by TVF’s Girliyapa, 'Sisterhood' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

