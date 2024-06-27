T20 World Cup: Don’t think you want this type of pitch at any game, says Moody on semis strip

Tarouba (Trinidad), June 27 (IANS) Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody gave a huge thumbs-down to the pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad used for the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 between South Africa and Afghanistan, saying the surface was not fit to host any cricket match.

The pitch offered huge lateral movement for fast bowlers and also offered excessive inconsistent bounce, as some balls flew off the surface, while others stayed really low. Amidst challenging conditions, South Africa were at their fiery best to bowl out Afghanistan for just 56 and chased down the total in 8.5 overs to seal their spot in the final at Barbados on Sunday.

"I don't think you'd want to see it in any game, to be honest with you. You want a fair contest between bat and ball and I'm not advocating that we need to have surfaces that you need 200+ runs. But you need a consistent bounce, that is the most important thing. Any batter would hold their hands up and say, that is the most important thing.”

“If you've got one ball that's hitting the toe of your bat or one that you feel like you're going to punch with your gloves at the same length, that is a very difficult challenge to combat. If you've got sidewards movement or swing or spin, that's a different challenge, but at least there's some sort of consistency and you can come up with some sort of strategy and method to combat that and I don't think it was good enough.”

“I actually covered two games in Trinidad at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the surface was pretty similar. You see this sort of crazy paving, if I could put it that way, where a lot of dense grass was gathered around those cracks and you could just tell that was the thing that promoted the inconsistency of bounce. So therefore, it'll be something that they'll reflect on, if not reflecting on already and thinking, well, we've got this wrong,” said Moody on ESPNCricinfo’s TimeOut show.

Similar views were echoed by former Zimbabwe batter Andy Flower. “You saw some interesting visual shots from above the square and a couple of the commentators referenced this being a brand-new pitch and perhaps they could have used a pitch that had been used previously and therefore you knew that it could use a certain type of bounce.”

“That's certainly something more consistent and predictable, but those shots showed that crazy paving-type effect and that those blocks and the cracks around those blocks produced this wild variance in bounce. And as a batter, you're trying to predict where the ball is going to be. You want to meet it somewhere near the middle of the bat at least.”

“And on this pitch, it was almost impossible to do that on any consistent basis at all. I thought it was actually a little bit dangerous. A couple of balls flew off a length around sort of shoulder, neck, chin height of the South African quicks and one of them flew over Quinton de Kock, the keeper's head and gloves for four byes, and I was pleased that no one got hurt.”

Flower also felt the pitch at Trinidad reminded them of how tough pitches were during the New York leg of the competition, where South Africa won three matches.

“We saw a little bit of a similar pitch in New York in the early part of the competition, which wasn't good enough for international quality quicks. And then we saw it again today and it produced a complete mismatch.”

“And you can't blame Afghanistan for doing what they did at the toss. They had such an excellent record batting first and then defending with a very good, varied attack of their own. But the bat first on there was a really tough ask. You didn't know what a good score would be and they were just blown away.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.