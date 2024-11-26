Anushka Sharma unleashes her ‘wild side’

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma recently gave her fans a delightful and quirky peek into her life by sharing a video of what's inside her bag.

The actress posted the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Don’t pack light. Things are about to get wild. #UnleashYourWildSide.” In the clip, the ‘PK’ actress starts by pulling out a funky black face mask. Next, Anushka pulls out a blueprint, making fans wonder whether it's a top-secret project or just something she's carrying for fun. She then surprises by pulling out a wig. The fun continues when she reveals carrying a moustache.

The video ends with Anushka saying, “Can’t have enough of those..” The ‘Sultan’ actress looks uber cool in a loose fitted blue and white checkered t-shirt with comfy yellow trousers and blue sneakers.

A few weeks ago, Anushka wished her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on his 36th birthday, with a heart-warming post on Instagram. She shared a photo featuring Virat carrying their kids Akaay and Vamika. She expressed her love and excitement using just a heart emoji and an evil eye symbol in the caption.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in the film "Zero" opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The 2018 release was directed by Aanand L. Rai and also featured Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. In the movie, Sharma played the role of Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a NSAR scientist with cerebral palsy.

Anushka is all set to return to acting with the upcoming biopic “Chakda Xpress” where she plays the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The upcoming movie is backed by her brother Karnesh Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy.

The teaser of the sports drama was released in January 2022. Anushka shared the minute-long teaser on her official X account and wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

