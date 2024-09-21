Anushka Sen awarded by Korean government for fostering Korea-India relations

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sen has recently been honoured with an award recognising her efforts to strengthen the relationship between Korea and India. Expressing her gratitude, she shared that this recognition will undoubtedly inspire her to continue fostering cultural connections and engaging in meaningful projects.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who has 39.4 million followers, shared a series of pictures from the award ceremony. In the snapshots, she exudes effortless style in a chic black crop jacket paired with matching trousers. Opting for a fresh, no-makeup look, she sported her hair in a sleek ponytail, completing her ensemble with trendy black shoes.

In the caption, she wrote: “Another moment to share with you all, honoured to receive the award from CEO Mr. Hyun Woo Kim of SBA(Seoul Business Agency) for my contribution to strengthening the relationship between Korea and India. Thank you @asialab_ceo Director Lee Jung-sub for this. My dream of working in K Drama, being appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Korea Tourism Organisation and now getting recognised for my contribution in strengthening Korea X India relationship will definitely motivate me to do more.”

Earlier, Anushka also made headlines for being the only Indian to feature on billboards in Korea.

Recently, she has joined forces with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, for a global project, reportedly titled 'Crush'.

According to the reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the 'ASIA' spin-off series, titled 'Crush'. The Olympian is set to play a killer in this short-form series, which will star Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ASIA.

On the work front, Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

