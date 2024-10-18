Anushka Ranjan to host 'BETI' Fundraiser

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan, who is known for ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ and ‘Fittrat’, is set to host the 18th edition of BETI Fundraiser Show. The event, founded by her mother Anu Ranjan, will also feature Bollywood celebrities including Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Raveena Tandon, and sisters Anushka and Akansha Ranjan will grace the occasion, lending their support to the BETI movement.

Anushka Ranjan said in a statement, “I am incredibly grateful for the love and support that has poured in from my friends in the industry. When public figures like Varun and Vaani, who have such a wide reach, come forward to back a cause as important as empowering girl children, it truly makes a difference. Our foundation, Beti, has been working tirelessly to ensure that every girl gets the education and opportunities she deserves, and this show of support will help us spread the message even further”.

BETI has transformed the lives of 1,800 girls by providing education and healthcare, enabling them to become doctors, IPS officers, IT professionals, and leaders across various fields. This year’s fundraiser will spotlight some of these inspiring women, sharing their success stories and showing the tangible impact of the initiative.

Anu Ranjan, founder of the BETI movement, said, “The BETI movement is more than just a cause; it’s a promise to every young girl that she deserves the opportunity to dream and succeed. With each passing year, we see the real difference it makes in these girls’ lives, and that’s what keeps us going”.

The event is supported by Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Siddharth Malhotra, with over 500 celebrities, socialites, and changemakers coming together to champion the cause.

The involvement of celebrities brings not only heightened attention but also a call to action for their vast fan bases, encouraging people to take a stand for girl child education and empowerment.

